Creed announces 25th anniversary reissue of '﻿Human Clay'

Creed is taking their Human Clay album "Higher" for its 25th anniversary.

The reunited rockers have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1999 album, due out Aug. 16. It includes remastered audio of the original album, as well as a previously unreleased live recording from a 1999 concert in San Antonio, Texas.

The digital version boasts an additional six bonus tracks, including their live cover of "Roadhouse Blues" alongside The Doors' Robby Krieger during Woodstock '99.

Human Clay, Creed's sophomore album, spawned the hits "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open," and is certified Diamond by the RIAA.

"Twenty-five years ago, we could have never guessed we'd be celebrating Human Clay's lasting impact while embarking on a whole new chapter together in 2024," says frontman Scott Stapp. "Then and now, it's the fans who've embraced these songs and found a deeper connection to them as they've progressed in their lives. Now, we're reconnecting with these songs like it's the first time and seeing the impact on a whole new generation."

Creed announced their reunion in 2023 and played their first shows together in over 10 years in April during the Summer of '99 concert cruise. They'll launch a full U.S. reunion tour in July.

You can also catch Creed perform on ABC's Good Morning America on June 17.

