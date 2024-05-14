Creed & Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti announces solo tour

Alter Bridge Perform At O2 Academy Edinburgh Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced a solo tour.

The outing runs from December 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to December 21 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tremonti will be performing songs off his 2022 Frank Sinatra covers record and his 2023 Christmas Classics New & Old holiday album.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TremontiSingsSinatra.com.

Tremonti's solo dates come after Creed wraps up their reunion tour, which kicks off in July and stretches into early December. Creed played their first shows together in over 10 years during April's Summer of '99 concert cruise.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!