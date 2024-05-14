Creed & Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti announces solo tour

Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced a solo tour.

The outing runs from December 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to December 21 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tremonti will be performing songs off his 2022 Frank Sinatra covers record and his 2023 Christmas Classics New & Old holiday album.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TremontiSingsSinatra.com.

Tremonti's solo dates come after Creed wraps up their reunion tour, which kicks off in July and stretches into early December. Creed played their first shows together in over 10 years during April's Summer of '99 concert cruise.

