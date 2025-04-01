Creed adds dates to Summer of '99 tour

CREED ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Creed has added five more dates to their upcoming 2025 Summer of '99 tour.

The newly announced shows take place Aug. 23 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, Aug. 24 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 27 in Providence, Rhode Island, Aug. 28 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Aug. 30 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit Creed.com.

The Summer of '99 tour launches in July. Depending on the date, openers include Mammoth WVH, 3 Doors Down, Daughtry and Hinder.

Creed is also headlining the Summer of '99 and Beyond concert cruise, setting sail April 9.

