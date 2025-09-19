The Cranberries announce standalone release of '﻿MTV Unplugged'﻿ performance

The Cranberries 'MTV Unplugged' album artwork. (Island Records/Ume)
By Josh Johnson

The Cranberries have announced the first-ever standalone release of their MTV Unplugged live performance.

The set will arrive on vinyl, CD and digital platforms on Nov. 7. It was previously exclusive to the 30th anniversary limited-edition vinyl reissue of The Cranberries' 1994 album No Need to Argue, which was released in June.

"We'd seen some of the biggest names in music like R.E.M., Pearl Jam, The Cure and Nirvana do their Unplugged's and were blown away to be following in their footsteps," says drummer Fergal Lawler. "MTV were doing a series of recordings in this beautiful old theatre with curved seating. It was a really chilled, relaxed vibe with the audience sitting on the floor."

The track list includes stripped-down renditions of hits such as "Zombie" and "Linger."

The Cranberries released their final album, In the End, in 2019 following the 2018 death of frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.

