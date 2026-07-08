The Cranberries announce new live album, 'Live at The London Astoria II, 1994'

The Cranberries have announced a new live album called Live at The London Astoria II, 1994.

The set, due out Sept. 4, was recorded in between the release of the band's 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, and their 1994 sophomore effort, No Need to Argue. It includes performances of songs such as "Linger" and "Dreams," as well as "Zombie" before it was officially released.

"This was our first concert back in London after achieving such success in America," says drummer Fergal Lawler in a statement. "We were delighted to see a few of our hardcore fans at the front of the stage, I think we felt proud that all our hard work had finally come to fruition."

The Cranberries released their final studio album, In the End, in 2019. It includes the final vocal recordings from frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan, who died in 2018.

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