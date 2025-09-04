Courtney LaPlante, Amy Lee & Poppy unite on new song, 'End of You'

The unification of Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Evanescence's Amy Lee and Poppy is officially a reality.

The trio made headlines after teasing a collaborative song called "End of You." The track has now arrived and begins with Lee's vocals before Poppy comes in on the second verse. LaPlante's screaming vocals come in after the second chorus.

You can watch the "End of You" video on YouTube.

The song marks a full-circle moment for LaPlante and Poppy, who began the year being confused for each other during a viral Grammy red carpet interview.

Lee, meanwhile, has been busy collaborating with artists including Halsey and K.Flay. She and Evanescence also scored their first #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with the song "Afterlife."

