Of *course* blink-182's Tom DeLonge thinks NJ drone sightings are UFOs

Anyone who's a fan of blink-182's Tom DeLonge knows his penchant for UFOs, so it's not surprising that he believes those mysterious drones that have been hovering over New Jersey for the past few weeks are visitors from outer space.

DeLonge posted on Instagram a document describing UFO sightings in the 1960s. He wrote, "The drones that are being discussed, can hover for six hours, and then disappear once they are spotted. This is why it's been hard to get facts from any US Agency."

"Some of them can even move into the ocean, and then back up to the air. Which is called 'transmedium travel.' A very hard thing to do," he continues. "If you look at this document ... it seems like [the drones are] a repeat of exactly what happened [then]. There is a good chance that these things could potentially be 'mimicking' other aircraft."

"It’s all something to consider, and although we don’t have all the facts yet, we do know that UFOs play with 'mimicry' and that has been known for quite some time," he continues. "Why? To get us to notice them without a major freak out? Who knows… but well, we are noticing nonetheless."

DeLonge, who runs a brand called To The Stars, directed a UFO conspiracy film called Monsters of California in 2023.

