Cory Marks premieres new song, "Guilty," featuring Bad Wolves' DL

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Country rocker Cory Marks has premiered a new song called "Guilty" featuring Bad Wolves frontman Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz.

"'Guilty' is really all about being unapologetically yourself and being okay with that," says Marks. "Having DL of Bad Wolves join me on this track really adds more fuel to this rock song making it even harder and heavier—he sounds great on it. If living my life is a crime, then I'm guilty."

"This song was a really fun listen from the first time, so when I got the opportunity to sing on it, I was stoked," DL adds. "This was really enjoying to do, thanks to Cory for having me."

You can listen to "Guilty" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Marks previously scored a hit on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020 with "Outlaws & Outsiders," which featured Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, ex-Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars and Travis Tritt.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

