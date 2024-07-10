Corey Taylor featured on upcoming Wargasm song, "70% Dead"

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Corey Taylor has a new collaboration in the works.

The Slipknot frontman is featured on an upcoming song from the English duo Wargasm. The track is called "70% Dead" and will premiere Friday.

You can presave "70% Dead" now.

Wargasm previously linked up with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst on the 2023 song "Bang Ya Head."

Taylor, meanwhile, is prepping for Slipknot's upcoming U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The outing launches in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!