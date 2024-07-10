Corey Taylor featured on upcoming Wargasm song, "70% Dead"

Corey Taylor has a new collaboration in the works.

The Slipknot frontman is featured on an upcoming song from the English duo Wargasm. The track is called "70% Dead" and will premiere Friday.

You can presave "70% Dead" now.

Wargasm previously linked up with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst on the 2023 song "Bang Ya Head."

Taylor, meanwhile, is prepping for Slipknot's upcoming U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The outing launches in August.

