Corey Taylor saves the world alongside Billy Morrison & Steve Vai in "Incite the Watch" video

Billy Morrison's song "Incite the Watch," which features Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, now has a video.

The animated clip, which premiered via Revolver, features cartoon versions of the three artists saving the world from invading demons using the power of rock.

"Billy and I have known each other for so many years and we've done many performances together — it was only a matter of time before we put together something original and fascinating," Taylor tells Revolver. "Alternatively, I've been a Steve Vai fan since I was 15, and never thought I'd ever get the chance to do something amazing with him."

"Incite the Watch" appears on Morrison's new album, The Morrison Project, which dropped in April. The record also includes the single "Crack Cocaine," which features Ozzy Osbourne and Morrison's Billy Idol bandmate Steve Stevens.

