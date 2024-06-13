Corey Taylor cancels European shows due to illness

Corey Taylor has canceled a pair of solo European festival dates due to illness.

On Wednesday, the Slipknot frontman posted that he "woke up very sick," and would not be able to perform at the Rock for People festival in the Czech Republic. He then scrapped his set Thursday at the Nova Rock festival in Austria.

"I am deeply sorry to have to cancel another performance, but my priority remains keeping our band and crew healthy while doing everything I can to rest and heal," Taylor writes.

Taylor's next scheduled show is Sunday at the U.K.'s Download festival.

Earlier in 2024, Taylor canceled a North American solo tour due to physical and mental health reasons.

