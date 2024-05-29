Concert films by Foo Fighters, Nirvana & more screening on AXS TV

A run of iconic concert films will screen on AXS TV as part of the cable channel's summer programming.

Among those being shown are Foo Fighters' Live at Wembley Stadium and Nirvana's Live at the Paramount, which will air on June 15 and June 23, respectively.

Live at Wembley Stadium captured the Foos' 2008 performance at the famed London venue, which featured guest appearances by Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones. Live at the Paramount was recorded during Nirvana's Halloween 1991 Seattle show, just weeks after the release of their Nevermind album.

The lineup also includes concert films by Metallica, Aerosmith and Sonic Youth.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.