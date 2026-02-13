Come undone with Ghost in new video for ﻿'Skeletá' ﻿track 'Umbra'

If you were hoping for a more metal version of the new Wuthering Heights movie, then Ghost has you covered.

The Swedish rockers have premiered the video for "Umbra," a track off their latest album, Skeletá. The clip begins with a footage of a couple sharing a passionate embrace before it cuts to footage of them running and dancing through a gothic mansion.

"'Umbra' follows the trajectory of a star-crossed couple hurtling inevitably toward their mutual downfall, all under the watchful eye and narration of Ghost's Papa V. Perpetua," a press release reads.

Skeletá, the sixth Ghost album, was released in 2025, and also includes the singles "Satanized" and "Lachryma." The band's tour behind the record, dubbed the Skeletour, concludes Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.

