'Come On' and listen to Buckcherry's new 'Roar Like Thunder' track

Buckcherry has shared a new song called "Come On," a track off the band's upcoming album, Roar Like Thunder.

You can listen to "Come On" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"Come On" is the second cut to be released from Roar Like Thunder, following the title track. The album will arrive in full on June 13.

Buckcherry is currently on a North American co-headlining tour alongside Steel Panther.

