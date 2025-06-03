Collective Soul announces ﻿'Give Me a Word﻿' documentary

Trinity Content Partners
By Josh Johnson

Collective Soul will soon "Shine" in their own documentary.

The film, titled Give Me a Word: The Collective Soul Story, will be released July 8 on DVD/Blu-ray and on video on demand platforms.

"We've never been a band that looks in the rearview mirror often, so making this documentary was a fun chance to reflect on the successes, failures, and all the moments that brought us here," says guitarist Dean Roland. "From the beginning playing 'Shine' and those early songs in our parents' basement to still sharing the stage 30 years later with my brother [frontman Ed Roland] and bandmates, I'm grateful for the adventure and excited for what's next."

You can watch the trailer for Give Me a Word on YouTube. Along with the Collective Soul band members, the clip features an appearance from Dolly Parton, who covered "Shine" for her 2001 album Little Sparrow.

Collective Soul's most recent album is 2024's Here to Eternity. They'll launch a U.S. tour alongside Live in July.

