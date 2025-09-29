Collective Soul announces run of Vegas shows

Ed Roland of Collective Soul performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 22, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Collective Soul has announced a trio of Las Vegas shows for 2026.

The dates will take place Feb. 4, Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 at Sin City's Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Edwin McCain will also be on the bill.

"This will be an exclusive run of shows filled with music, stories, and memories right on the Strip," Collective Soul says.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For more ticket info, visit CollectiveSoul.com.

Collective Soul's most recent album is 2024's Here to Eternity.

