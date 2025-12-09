Collective Soul announces 2026 US tour dates

Collective Soul In Concert - Sterling Heights, MI Ed Roland of Collective Soul performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 22, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Collective Soul has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for 2026.

The headlining shows span from Jan. 29 in Anaheim, California, to May 2 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CollectiveSoul.com.

The tour includes Collective Soul's previously announced three-night Las Vegas residency in February, as well as Creed's Summer of '99 and Beyond concert cruise.

Collective Soul's most recent album is 2024's Here to Eternity.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!