Cold to play debut album in full on US tour

Cold has announced a U.S. tour, during which they'll be performing their 1998 self-titled debut album in full.

The Goodbye Cruel World tour launches April 15 in Flint, Michigan, and concludes June 20 in Sparta, Illinois. Alien Ant Farm will also be on the bill from May 5 in Mesa, Arizona, to May 17 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Cold's Facebook page.

"We have a lot of incredible announcements on the way this year that we’re looking forward to sharing with you as soon a possible," Cold says.

Cold's most recent album is 2019's The Things We Can't Stop. Since then, frontman Scooter Ward scored a rock radio hit with the Breaking Benjamin collaboration "Far Away."

