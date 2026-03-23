Cold cancels, postpones tour dates due to family health situation

Cold Concert at the Tabernacle - September 12, 2003 Scooter Ward of Cold performs at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, September 12, 2003. (Frank Mullen/WireImage) (Frank Mullen/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Cold has canceled and postponed a number of dates on the band's upcoming tour due to frontman Scooter Ward's mother recovering from a stroke.

Ward reveals in an Instagram post that his mother suffered the stroke in January while he was visiting for the holidays.

"She ended up pulling through but it's been a rough couple of months for her during recovery," Ward writes. "I'm forever thankful and blessed she's still with us. She's finally now feeling a bit better and things are looking a bit more positive."

"I extended my stay to help facilitate all the things necessary to make both my parents lives easier during this time and to help where I could with all the day to day things," he continues. "With that said, I had to make the decision to delay the start of the tour."

The affected dates were originally scheduled for between April 15 and May 2. The Instagram post lists all of the canceled shows, as well as the new dates for the rescheduled ones.

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