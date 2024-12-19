Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez announces ﻿'Claudio Covers'﻿ EP

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has announced a covers EP.

The aptly titled Claudio Covers drops Friday, and includes Sanchez's previously released renditions of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Stumbleine" and The Cure's "Just Like Heaven."

You'll also find covers of Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York," Bastille's "Pompeii," Night Ranger's "Sister Christian," The Smiths' "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out," The Church's "Under the Milky Way" and The Outfield's "Your Love."

Coheed, meanwhile, is prepping a new album, The Father of Make Believe, due out March 14. They'll support the record on a co-headlining tour with Mastodon in May.

