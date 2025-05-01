Coheed and Cambria's 'Domino the Destitute' video back on YouTube after license issue

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria completionists, rejoice!

The band's video for "Key Entity Extraction I: Domino the Destitute," a song off the 2012 album The Afterman: Ascension, is back on YouTube after a prolonged absence due to licensing issues. The eight-minute clip follows the rise and fall of a boxer.

"This video was removed when our license with the previous record label expired and has been hard to find since," Coheed says. "We're happy to make it available once again."

Coheed's most recent album is The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March. They'll launch a U.S. tour in support of the record alongside Mastodon on May 10 in Salem, Virginia.

