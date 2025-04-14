Coheed and Cambria honored with key to the city of New York State hometown

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria were honored in their hometown of Nyack, New York, on Sunday with the key to the city.

The ceremonial key was created in the shape of a guitar by a local artist named Peter Cheney. During the event, Coheed also performed a surprise acoustic set.

Coheed formed in Nyack in the mid-'90s. Their latest video, which accompanies the song "Someone Who Can," was filmed in the village.

"Someone Who Can" appears on Coheed's new album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March. They'll launch a tour in support of the record alongside Mastodon in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!