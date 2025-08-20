Coheed and Cambria releases new version of 'Goodbye, Sunshine' featuring 311's Nick Hexum

'Goodbye, Sunshine (Endless Summer)' single artwork. Virgin Music Group
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has released a new version of their song "Goodbye, Sunshine," featuring 311 frontman Nick Hexum.

The updated track is dubbed "Goodbye, Sunshine (Endless Summer)" and, befitting of its guest and title, has much more of a beachy, tropical vibe compared to the original. Coheed was inspired to rework the tune after performing a stripped down rendition of "Goodbye, Sunshine" during a radio performance.

"We enjoyed the version so much, we chose to explore it further by enlisting the help of 311's Nick Hexum and dub producer The Scientist," says frontman Claudio Sanchez.

"Goodbye, Sunshine (Endless Summer)" is accompanied by a video that references the past Coheed video for "A Favor House Atlantic" and the 1986 movie Club Paradise. You can watch that on YouTube.

The original "Goodbye, Sunshine" appears on Coheed's new album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March.

Coheed and Cambria is currently touring the U.S. in support of The Father of Make Believe alongside Taking Back Sunday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!