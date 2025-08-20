Coheed and Cambria releases new version of 'Goodbye, Sunshine' featuring 311's Nick Hexum

Coheed and Cambria has released a new version of their song "Goodbye, Sunshine," featuring 311 frontman Nick Hexum.

The updated track is dubbed "Goodbye, Sunshine (Endless Summer)" and, befitting of its guest and title, has much more of a beachy, tropical vibe compared to the original. Coheed was inspired to rework the tune after performing a stripped down rendition of "Goodbye, Sunshine" during a radio performance.

"We enjoyed the version so much, we chose to explore it further by enlisting the help of 311's Nick Hexum and dub producer The Scientist," says frontman Claudio Sanchez.

"Goodbye, Sunshine (Endless Summer)" is accompanied by a video that references the past Coheed video for "A Favor House Atlantic" and the 1986 movie Club Paradise. You can watch that on YouTube.

The original "Goodbye, Sunshine" appears on Coheed's new album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March.

Coheed and Cambria is currently touring the U.S. in support of The Father of Make Believe alongside Taking Back Sunday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

