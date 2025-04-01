Coheed and Cambria, Fall Out Boy & more announce Official League apparel collaboration

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Bands including Coheed and Cambria and Fall Out Boy are teaming up with the apparel brand Official League for a new clothing and headwear collection.

Dubbed Local Legends, the line combines artwork inspired by bands and their local minor league baseball team. For example, Coheed's collaboration, coming in May, is with the Brooklyn Cyclones, while Fall Out Boy's, dropping Wednesday, is with the Iowa Cubs.

Other Local Legends team-ups include The Killers with the Las Vegas Aviators and The Gaslight Anthem with the Jersey Shore Blueclaws.

For more info, visit OfficialLeague.co.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!