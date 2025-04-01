Coheed and Cambria, Fall Out Boy & more announce Official League apparel collaboration

Bands including Coheed and Cambria and Fall Out Boy are teaming up with the apparel brand Official League for a new clothing and headwear collection.

Dubbed Local Legends, the line combines artwork inspired by bands and their local minor league baseball team. For example, Coheed's collaboration, coming in May, is with the Brooklyn Cyclones, while Fall Out Boy's, dropping Wednesday, is with the Iowa Cubs.

Other Local Legends team-ups include The Killers with the Las Vegas Aviators and The Gaslight Anthem with the Jersey Shore Blueclaws.

For more info, visit OfficialLeague.co.

