Coheed and Cambria drummer launches new project with members of The Sleeping

Coheed and Cambria drummer Josh Eppard has launched a new project called Held. in collaboration with Douglas Robinson and Sal Mignano of the band The Sleeping.

The debut Held. album is called GREY, and is due out May 15. The first single, "NEW YOU ANTHEM," is out now, and features My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero.

"It's always a pleasure getting to work with new people; it opens doors and makes your brain work in different ways," Iero says in a statement. "Especially when those people are artists that you respect and are already a fan of. I'm flattered they wanted to have me on the record and I think the track turned out super rad."

By the way, Held. isn't the first project to feature both Iero and a Coheed and Cambria member. Iero also plays with Coheed guitarist Travis Stever in the band L.S. Dunes.

Coheed's most recent album is 2025's The Father of Make Believe.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.