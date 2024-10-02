Coheed and Cambria drops new single, "Blind Side Sonny"

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has dropped a new single called "Blind Side Sonny."

The track introduces a new villain to the prog band's ongoing Amory Wars storyline and also features some unusually harsher vocals from frontman Claudio Sanchez.

"'Blind Side Sonny' is a song about revenge," Sanchez says. "What may seem like an innocent choice to someone could be the breeding ground of another's malicious misunderstanding. Perception can be your worst enemy."

You can listen to "Blind Side Sonny" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Blind Side Sonny" marks the first cut from the follow-up to Coheed's 2022 album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which spawned the single "Shoulders."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

