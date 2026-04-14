Coheed and Cambria announces Neverender Festival and Neverender Rocks concert

Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs at The Greek Theatre on September 18, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Coheed And Cambria Perform At The Greek Theatre

Coheed and Cambria has announced their own festival.

The inaugural Neverender Festival will take place Oct. 3-4 in Santa Ana, California. Coheed will headline alongside Circa Survive, and the lineup will also feature Sunny Day Real Estate, Turnover, Pup, Thursday and La Dispute, among others.

Additionally, Coheed has announced a one-off concert dubbed Neverender Rocks, taking place Sept. 29 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Tickets for both the Neverender Festival and Neverender Rocks go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For more info, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

Coheed will also be touring the U.S. beginning in May while opening for Shinedown.

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