Coheed and Cambria announces livestream of Red Rocks show

Coheed And Cambria & Taking Back Sunday In Concert - Charlotte, NC Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs at PNC Music Pavilion on September 02, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has announced a livestream for their upcoming show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

You can tune in to watch on Friday at 10 p.m. ET via the streaming platform Veeps. For more info, visit Veeps.com/coheedandcambria.

In-person tickets to the concert are sold out. The show will mark the first time Coheed has performed a closing set at Red Rocks.

Coheed is currently on tour in support of their new album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March. The bill is co-headlined by Taking Back Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!