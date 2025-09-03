Coheed and Cambria announces 'Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I﻿' 20th anniversary event

'Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I﻿' album artwork. Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has announced a special event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2005 album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness.

The evening takes place Sept. 23 on the rooftop of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, and will feature an acoustic performance and Q&A session.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon PT.

Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I will officially turn 20 on Sept. 20. It marked the third Coheed album, and includes the singles "Welcome Home" and "The Suffering."

Coheed is currently on tour alongside Taking Back Sunday in support of their latest album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March. They've also just released a video for "Goodbye, Sunshine," a track off The Father of Make Believe.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!