Code Orange's Reba Meyers announces debut solo tour + releases new song

2023 Riot Fest Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Code Orange guitarist Reba Meyers has announced her debut solo tour.

The outing begins Aug. 12 in Philadelphia and will wrap up Aug. 25 in San Jose, California. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RebaMeyers.com.

Along with the tour news, Meyers has released a new solo song called "Clouded World." The track was recorded with the late engineer Steve Albini, just six months before his death in May 2024.

"Clouded World" is accompanied by a video featuring Myles Ulrich, son of Metallica's Lars Ulrich. You can watch that on YouTube.

Meyers launched her solo career with the single "Certain Uncertainty" in 2024. Her debut solo album is due out in 2026.

Meyers also plays guitar in Marilyn Manson's live band.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

