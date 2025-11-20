For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Fort Worth using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Claudia Dominguez at New American Funding

- Address: 101 Summit Avenue,, Suite 1000, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Strong Castle Outreach

- Address: 1500 E Leuda St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

J.Crew - University Park Village

- Address: 1612 South University Drive, Suite # 408, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Clinton Avenue Baptist Church Outreach

- Address: 2627 Clinton Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Christian Center of Fort Worth

- Address: 4301 NE 28th St, Haltom City, TX 76117

International Leadership of Texas

- Address: 5901 Boca Raton Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Saginaw Recreation Center

- Address: 633 W McLeroy Blvd, Saginaw, Tx 76179

FORT WORTH FIVE LOAVES AND TWO FISH OUTREACH

- Address: 2904 Portales dr., Fort Worth, TX 76116

Ark of Salvation Ministry ♻️

- Address: 700 W Enon Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Genesis United Methodist Church

- Address: 7635 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76133

SafeHaven of Tarrant County

- Address: 1010 N Center St, Arlington, TX 76011

Newcomer Center/Venture High

- Address: 600 SE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76018

Just A Queen With Goals Empowering Women Nonprofit

- Address: 1901 E Arkansas Ln Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76010

Bryant Elementary (Arlington ISD)

- Address: 2201 Havenwood, Arlington, TX 76018 USA, Arlington (TX), TX 76018

Fort Worth Five Loaves and Two Fish Outreach

- Address: P.O. Box 123616, Fort Worth, TX 76121