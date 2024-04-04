Coachella 2024 streaming live on YouTube

As Coachella prepares to return to the desert of Indio, California, it's also set to return to YouTube.

The video platform will once again livestream the much-anticipated festival, which takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21.

New for the 2024 stream will be YouTube's multiview, which will allow you to watch up to four stage feeds at the same time on a TV screen.

Coachella 2024 will be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. The bill also includes Deftones, Blur, Bleachers, Brittany Howard, Taking Back Sunday and The Last Dinner Party, as well as the reunited No Doubt and Sublime.

Ahead of the festival, Gwen Stefani has shared a video of No Doubt's rehearsals on Instagram.

