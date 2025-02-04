Clutch announces North American tour

Clutch has announced a North American tour.

The headlining outing launches June 6 in Montreal and wraps up Jun 28 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The bill also includes Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown and Nate Bergman.

Presales begin Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ClutchMerch.com.

Clutch's most recent album is 2022's Sunrise on Slaughter Beach.

