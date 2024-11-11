CKY's Chad I Ginsburg address Alien Ant Farm incident: 'I had to protect myself'

CKY frontman Chad I Ginsburg is giving his side to the story after his band was kicked off Alien Ant Farm's ongoing European tour.

As previously reported, AAF singer Dryden Mitchell alleged that Ginsburg treated "multiple crew members and opening band members like trash," culminating in him "punching me in the face."

In an Instagram Story, Ginsburg writes, "Nothing wrong with defending yourself from a bad guy," presumably referring to Mitchell.

"If you are attacked or feel truly threatened, have no fear and stop the threat however you can," he says. "I had to protect myself. It was a split second reaction to a very angry guy muttering then yelling #*%! at me from 10ft away charging at ME, into my personal space!"

"He was attacking me!" Ginsburg continues. "I felt a physical threat and had I not tried to avoid the attack, I would have been assaulted."

Alien Ant Farm is continuing their tour without CKY. Fans who were attending the shows for CKY can receive refunds at point of purchase.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.