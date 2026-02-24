Cities with the most expensive homes in the Abilene metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the mortgage rate sits at 6.01%.

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Abilene metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 15 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#15. Stamford, TX

- Typical home value: $86,410

- 1-year price change: -11.9%

- 5-year price change: -14.3%

#14. Hamlin, TX

- Typical home value: $98,772

- 1-year price change: -8.1%

- 5-year price change: +11.6%

#13. Tye, TX

- Typical home value: $113,107

- 1-year price change: -14.0%

- 5-year price change: +1.3%

#12. Anson, TX

- Typical home value: $127,575

- 1-year price change: -7.0%

- 5-year price change: +8.2%

#11. Cisco, TX

- Typical home value: $144,979

- 1-year price change: -5.6%

- 5-year price change: +3.0%

#10. Lawn, TX

- Typical home value: $161,791

- 1-year price change: -2.4%

- 5-year price change: +20.9%

#9. Merkel, TX

- Typical home value: $175,861

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +30.0%

#8. Cross Plains, TX

- Typical home value: $184,606

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +3.1%

#7. Baird, TX

- Typical home value: $188,034

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +5.2%

#6. Abilene, TX

- Typical home value: $201,493

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

#5. Clyde, TX

- Typical home value: $211,052

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +18.0%

#4. Hawley, TX

- Typical home value: $241,345

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +20.6%

#3. Buffalo Gap, TX

- Typical home value: $251,398

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +29.3%

#2. Tuscola, TX

- Typical home value: $377,361

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +33.2%

#1. Ovalo, TX

- Typical home value: $439,417

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%