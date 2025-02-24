Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Amarillo metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Happy, TX
- Typical home value: $139,273
- 1-year price change: +2.6%
- 5-year price change: +26.1%
#7. Palisades, TX
- Typical home value: $180,597
- 1-year price change: -7.2%
- 5-year price change: +23.7%
#6. Claude, TX
- Typical home value: $191,289
- 1-year price change: +2.2%
- 5-year price change: +32.6%
#5. Panhandle, TX
- Typical home value: $192,162
- 1-year price change: +1.7%
- 5-year price change: +25.7%
#4. Amarillo, TX
- Typical home value: $193,956
- 1-year price change: +1.7%
- 5-year price change: +42.8%
#3. Canyon, TX
- Typical home value: $277,165
- 1-year price change: +3.0%
- 5-year price change: +39.3%
#2. Timbercreek Canyon, TX
- Typical home value: $421,078
- 1-year price change: +3.8%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%
#1. Lake Tanglewood, TX
- Typical home value: $642,025
- 1-year price change: +0.5%
- 5-year price change: +43.0%