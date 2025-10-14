Chris Daughtry reflects on 'validating' feeling of touring with bands he got his start covering

Daughtry is currently on tour with Seether and played shows with Creed earlier in the year, two bands that frontman Chris Daughtry covered when he was a contestant on American Idol. That Chris now tours with artists he grew up listening to isn't lost on him.

"At the end of the day, I'm still a fan," Chris tells ABC Audio. "I'm still a fan of music, and I remember being on the other side of it going, 'I wish I was up there, I wanna be doing that.' And I was stupid enough to believe that that was possible, and I kept believing it until it happened."

Chris recalls a moment of realization hitting him when Daughtry was recently playing a show with Live, another band he's long been a fan of.

"Just the whole lineup was like, 'I know all these bands, and they're all friends of mine,'" Chris says. "It's so weird and surreal, and I don't take that for granted."

Chris continues, "To have the respect of the people I've looked up to before I got here, and to have them on the side stage watching, it's extremely cool, validating."

He laughs, "It's great for the ego."

Daughtry's tour with Seether continues Wednesday in Indianapolis.

