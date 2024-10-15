Chris Cornell jammed with Eddie & Alex Van Halen

In 2022, Chris Cornell's solo band member Pete Thorn revealed that the late Soundgarden frontman was set to collaborate with Eddie Van Halen on a song that never came to be. Now, the late Van Halen shredder's brother and bandmate, Alex Van Halen, tells Rolling Stone that the two jammed together with Cornell.

The three-man session later became just Cornell and Alex after Eddie stepped away, the drummer recalls.

"Chris was in a very fragile part of his life, so to speak," Alex says. "I got behind the drums, and he started playing bass. We played for 45 minutes. This motherf***** got so into it he started bleeding."

"I said, 'This is the man you want,'" Alex continues. "And then he died."

Alex says he doesn't remember exactly when the jam took place. Cornell died in May 2017.

