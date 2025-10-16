Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica's Robert Trujillo, releases new song, 'As the Sky Is Falling Down'

"As the Sky Is Falling Down" single artwork. (Chloe Trujillo)

For the Trujillos, music continues to be a family affair.

Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, has released a new single called "As the Sky Is Falling Down."

"The song is about spiritual transformation through chaos," Chloe says. "It discusses the fall of material illusions and reveals a deeper truth. There's a saying, 'True liberation is not in escaping chaos, but in no longer being disturbed by it.' I wasn't allowing the craziness of the world to affect me. Instead, I was creating a lot of art and music."

A video for "As the Sky Is Falling Down" will premiere Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The track is also set to appear on an upcoming EP called Rebirth, due out in early 2026.

Along with Robert and Chloe, the couple's son, Tye Trujillo, is a musician and plays in the band OTTTO.

