Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica's Robert Trujillo, releases new song, 'As the Sky Is Falling Down'

For the Trujillos, music continues to be a family affair.
Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, has released a new single called "As the Sky Is Falling Down."
"The song is about spiritual transformation through chaos," Chloe says. "It discusses the fall of material illusions and reveals a deeper truth. There's a saying, 'True liberation is not in escaping chaos, but in no longer being disturbed by it.' I wasn't allowing the craziness of the world to affect me. Instead, I was creating a lot of art and music."
A video for "As the Sky Is Falling Down" will premiere Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The track is also set to appear on an upcoming EP called Rebirth, due out in early 2026.
Along with Robert and Chloe, the couple's son, Tye Trujillo, is a musician and plays in the band OTTTO.
