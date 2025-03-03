Children of Slipknot, Korn members featured on new season of 'Family Legacy'

Courtesy Paramount+
By Josh Johnson

The children of Slipknot and Korn members will be featured on the upcoming new season of the Paramount+ music docuseries Family Legacy.

The series, which began in 2023, interviews the kids of famous musicians in an effort to share an "intimate account of these superstars from the ones who know them best." The first season featured the sons of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar.

Season 2 will include Simon Crahan and Griffin Taylor, sons of Slipknot's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Corey Taylor, respectively, and Nathan Davis, son of Korn's Jonathan Davis.

You can stream Family Legacy season 2 starting March 25 on Paramount+.

