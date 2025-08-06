Chevelle returns to the road with new tunes + 'whole new stage look'

Chevelle will launch a U.S. headlining tour Thursday in San Antonio in support of their upcoming album, Bright as Blasphemy. Speaking with ABC Audio, frontman Pete Loeffler shares, "I can't wait to get on the road again."

"We have a whole new stage look that we're gonna do, new production," Loeffler teases.

Chevelle also has the nine new songs included on Bright as Blasphemy that could potentially work their way into the set list, such as the lead single "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)." Loeffler says that four of those are ready for the live stage, though he isn't sure you'll hear all of them every show.

"I do feel like that might be too many to throw in one set list right out of the gate," Loeffler says. "I'm not sure how people are gonna feel ... you're gonna have, like, a handful of people that wanna hear the new stuff, and then a handful of people that only wanna hear the hits. So you gotta balance."

It's a dilemma that many bands face once they get deep enough into their career, and one that Loeffler will discuss with his fellow musicians.

"It's one of my favorite things to ask other bands that have been around: 'How do you guys do it?'" Loeffler says. "You'll get different answers."

"So we'll just try some s***," he adds.

Bright as Blasphemy is due out Aug. 15. Chevelle's tour also includes Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society on the bill.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.