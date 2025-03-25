Chevelle announces US tour

2019 Aftershock Music Festival Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Chevelle has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining run begins Aug. 7 in San Antonio, Texas, and concludes Oct. 2 in Airway Heights, Washington. Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society will also be on the bill.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GetMoreChevelle.com.

Chevelle's most recent album is 2021's NIRATIAS, and new music is in the works.

