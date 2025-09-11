Check out new songs from The Devil Wears Prada, Mudvayne, Bad Omens

The Devil Wears Prada, Bad Omens and Mudvayne have all released new songs and visuals.

TDWP has dropped a visual for "So Low" from their upcoming album, Flowers, due Nov. 14. It's made up of footage shot during the band's recent tour of Latin America. Singer Mike Hranica says, "I love that we are able to capture Latin American cityscapes and habitation. ... it's a nod to our loyal listeners across Mexico and South America." Of the song itself, Hranica says it's about "fighting the mundane, when everything feels flat or meaningless. You just want to set it all on fire and blow it up to get a reaction."

Mudvanye, who recently returned with their first single in 16 years, "HURT PEOPLE HURT PEOPLE," has shared a new song, "Sticks and Stones," along with a lyric video. An official video will follow. Singer Chad Gray says in a statement, "I was always told 'sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.' Well ... I couldn't disagree more. I've carried a lot of words throughout my life as if they were just spoken to me. The reality is — they do hurt. I've tried my best to shed them, but when they come from dear friends, family — people that are [supposed] to love you — the words have teeth and they won't let go." The band is offering a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring both songs.

After topping multiple Billboard rock charts with their song "Specter," Bad Omens have released a new single, "Impose." The accompanying video follows a woman who wakes up and has flashbacks to the night she spent with a guy after meeting him in a nightclub.

