Check out Linkin Park trading cards & Weezer pennants

By Josh Johnson

If you're looking for band merch outside of the usual T-shirts and posters, perhaps you'd be interested in what Linkin Park and Weezer have to offer.

Linkin Park has announced a collaboration with Topps to create trading cards of the band's recent performance at the final game of the 2025 Champions League soccer tournament in Munich, Germany. Three cards are available: one each of vocalists Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda, and one of the whole band.

Meanwhile, Weezer has teamed up with the company Oxford Pennant for a collection inspired by the "Buddy Holly" rockers. Among the included items are a "Say It Ain't So" flag and a "Beverly Hills" pennant, plus an actual "Undone – The Sweater Song" sweater.

