Cheapest countries to visit for a savvy American traveler

Way.com shares a guide to the cheapest countries for American travelers to visit.

Who says traveling has to be expensive? While some destinations can put a dent in your wallet, others let you explore, eat, and experience more for much less. Whether you're dreaming of pristine beaches, ancient ruins, or vibrant street food scenes, there are plenty of places where your dollars will go a long way. Way.com shares a guide to the cheapest countries to visit.

Budget travel isn't just about saving money—it's about being resourceful, adventurous, and spontaneous. So, if you're ready to explore the world without emptying your bank account, here are some of the cheapest countries for American travelers.

Thailand: Affordable Paradise in Southeast Asia

Estimated budget:

Flights: $700–$1,200 round-trip

Accommodation: $15–$40 per night (guesthouses or budget hotels)

Transport: $10–$15 per day (tuk-tuks, scooters, and local buses)

Food: $5–$10 per day (street food galore)

Thailand is a dream for budget travelers. With its stunning beaches, lively markets, and breathtaking temples, you'll get an unforgettable experience without blowing your savings. Imagine enjoying a $3 Pad Thai while swinging in a $10 hammock on Koh Samui. Read on for the best time to visit Thailand.

Pro tip: Skip the overpriced elephant rides and visit an ethical elephant sanctuary instead.

Portugal: Europe's Affordable Gem

Estimated budget:

Flights: $600–$900 round-trip

Accommodation: $30–$60 per night (Airbnb or budget hotels)

Transport: $5–$10 per day (local trains and buses)

Food: $10–$15 per day (delicious pastries included)

For a European escape without the usual price tag, Portugal is the answer. From Lisbon's colorful streets to the dramatic cliffs of the Algarve, this country is both breathtaking and budget-friendly.

Don't miss trying vinho verde (cheap but delicious wine) and taking a ride on Lisbon's iconic yellow trams.

Mexico: Affordable Adventure Close to Home

Estimated budget:

Flights: $300–$600 round-trip

Accommodation: $20–$50 per night (boutique hotels or Airbnb)

Transport: $5–$10 per day (local buses and colectivos)

Food: $5–$15 per day (tacos, tacos, tacos)

Mexico is both affordable and easily accessible. Wander the charming colonial streets of Guanajuato, relax on the beaches of Playa del Carmen, or explore the Mayan ruins in Tulum. And when street tacos are just $1 each, you'll never go hungry.

Pro tip: Bargain at local markets for souvenirs—haggling is expected.

Vietnam: Exotic Adventures on a Budget

Estimated budget:

Flights: $800–$1,300 round-trip

Accommodation: $10–$20 per night (hostels and budget hotels)

Transport: $5–$10 per day (motorbikes and buses)

Food: $3–$7 per day (pho and banh mi heaven)

Vietnam is one of the best destinations for budget travelers. Visitors can cruise through Ha Long Bay, visit ancient temples in Hue, and eat endless bowls of pho—all for the cost of a single meal back home.

Now, getting off the plane is one thing, but knowing the best places to visit in Vietnam is another. Get a rundown on the best places to visit in Vietnam.

Pro tip: Always carry small bills; street vendors might not have change for larger ones.

Greece: Stunning Beauty Without the High Cost

Estimated budget:

Flights: $700–$1,100 round-trip

Accommodation: $25–$50 per night (guesthouses or budget hotels)

Transport: $10–$15 per day (ferries and buses)

Food: $10–$15 per day (gyros and baklava, anyone?)

Think Greece is too expensive? Think again. While Santorini can be pricey, lesser-known islands like Naxos and Paros offer stunning views at a fraction of the cost. Visit the Acropolis in Athens and take a dip in the Aegean Sea—without draining your budget.

Check out the best time to visit Greece here.

Opa! To that.

Indonesia: Bali Bliss on a Budget

Estimated budget:

Flights: $900–$1,400 round-trip

Accommodation: $15–$30 per night (homestays or budget hotels)

Transport: $5–$8 per day (scooters and rideshares)

Food: $5–$10 per day (nasi goreng and fresh juice)

Bali isn't just for Instagram influencers—it's also an amazing spot for budget travelers. Imagine lush jungles, stunning beaches, and rich culture at ridiculously low prices—learn how to make the most of the trip here or read on for a quick guide to planning a trip to Bali from the U.S.:

A quick guide to planning a trip to Bali from the US:

Budget & costs

Bali is a budget-friendly destination, with daily expenses ranging from $50 for budget travelers to $150+ for luxury experiences. Flights from major U.S. airports (LAX, JFK) typically cost between $1,000 and $1,500 (exceptions), but it's easy to save money by booking flights and airport parking in advance.

Best time to visit

Bali has two seasons:

Dry season (April–October): Ideal for outdoor activities and beach visits.

Rainy season (November–March): This season features short rain showers but is still manageable for travel. The dry season is best for uninterrupted plans.

Travel & visa

Book flights to Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) with top airlines like Singapore Airlines or Korean Air.

Visa on Arrival (VoA): Costs $35 for a 30-day stay, with extensions available.

Top destinations

Seminyak – Vibrant nightlife and beach clubs.

Uluwatu – Stunning clifftop temples and traditional Kecak dance performances.

Nusa Penida – Famous for its breathtaking beaches and Instagram-worthy spots.

Tanah Lot & Tegalalang Rice Terrace – Iconic cultural landmarks.

Tip: Renting scooters is the best way to get around Bali's traffic.

Essential travel tips

Use local ride-hailing apps like Grab and Gojek for transport.

Bargain when shopping at local markets.

Avoid street food to prevent "Bali Belly" (food poisoning).

Withdraw cash from ATMs instead of carrying large sums.

Pro tip: Get a $7 massage, visit a $5 temple, and watch a breathtaking sunset—for free.

Money-Saving Travel Tips

Be flexible with travel dates: Flights are cheaper midweek and during the off-season.

Use budget airlines and compare prices: Websites like Skyscanner and Google Flights help you find the best deals.

Stay in local accommodations: Hostels, homestays, and Airbnbs are often cheaper than hotels.

Use public transport: Skip taxis and embrace buses or trains for a more authentic (and cheaper) experience.

Eat like a local: Avoid tourist traps—street food and local restaurants offer better prices and tastier meals.

Use travel apps: Tools like XE Currency Converter help track exchange rates and avoid overspending.

Budget Travel Awaits

Traveling the world doesn't have to be expensive. From the sandy shores of Thailand to the historic streets of Portugal, there are countless destinations to have an unforgettable experience without a hefty price tag.

So, pack your bags, grab your passport, and get ready to explore—because the best adventures don't have to cost a fortune.