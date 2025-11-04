Change (Your Clothes): Deftones launch collaboration with Dickies

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs live at the annual Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 07, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

If you're looking to "Change" your wardrobe, Deftones are here to help.

Chino Moreno and company have launched a collaboration with the apparel brand Dickies. The collection includes multiple T-shirts and hoodies featuring the band's name stylized like the Dickies logo.

You can order your Deftones x Dickies apparel now exclusively through the Deftones web store.

Dickies previously collaborated with Green Day on an apparel line.

Deftones, meanwhile, headlined their Dia De Los Deftones festival on Saturday. They released their new album, private music, in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.