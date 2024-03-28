Chad Gray says Vinnie Paul was "never behind" a Pantera reunion

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray, who played with late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul in HELLYEAH, says that Paul was "never behind" the idea of the "Walk" metallers reuniting.

Surviving Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown reformed the band at the end of 2022 with Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde replacing Paul and his late brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, respectively. Dime was murdered onstage in 2004, while Paul passed away from a heart condition in 2018.

Speaking during an appearance on the podcast The Jesea Lee Show, Gray recalls interviews with Paul during the HELLYEAH days when he was asked about a possible Pantera reunion.

"Vinnie would literally go, 'My brother's dead,'" Gray shares. "That's all he would say ... That's where it was, and that's the way Vinnie thought about it. Pantera was done, because his brother was dead."

In regard to the current iteration of Pantera, Gray says, "It's cool, let it be the tribute thing or whatever, but [I] really question how much longer it goes or whatever else happens to it. Just make sure that we're giving some love and respect to those two fallen brothers."

Gray adds he has "nothing but love" for Wylde and Benante.

"I think where they're doing it from, the place is pure for those two," Gray says. "Those are big f****** shoes to fill, but they're both f****** phenomenal players, and they're both great people."

