Ch-Check It Out: Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock has role in upcoming Adam Sandler movie

Adam Horowitz of the Beastie Boys is interviewed live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz of the Beastie Boys is part of the cast for an upcoming Netflix movie called Time Out, starring Adam Sandler.

The film, which is based on a 2001 French movie called L'Emploi du temps, follows Vince, played by Sandler, a recently fired man who "can't bring himself to tell his wife and family" that he's lost his job," according to a description on Netflix's Tudum.

"Rather than reveal the truth, he spins a web of lies to conceal his situation," the description reads. "He escalates his lies further when he creates an investment scheme and asks friends to contribute. His deception threatens to overwhelm his life and his family."

The Time Out cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham and Steve Zahn. A release date has yet to be announced.

Horovitz has previously acted in movies including While We're Young and Golden Exits.

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