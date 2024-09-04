Linkin Park is going live on Youtube Thursday, September 5th...but for what?

Linkin Park Livestream

By Johnnie Walker

Last week, Linkin Park’s mysterious 100-hour countdown ended, glitched, and start counting back up. Then the band took to social media...

The counter glitched again, and froze on the number 9:05...so everyone knew something would be happening Thursday, September 5th.

Now, the band has a live event scheduled for 5pm that day (should be 4pm our time), confirming that “something special will be happening. What could it be?

The Linkin Park Underground fan club has reportedly been emailed about an event in Los Angeles at that time, open only to LPU members, with tickets being randomly assigned. It is scheduled to happen between 12:30pm and 5:30pm Pacific Time.

Is it a new singer? New tour? Tribute tour? New music? Watch the live stream below Thursday and find out!

