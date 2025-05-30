Cease and desist over Matt Cameron's teenage KISS cover band lifted

Matt Cameron can now rock and roll all night and party every day without threat of legal action from KISS.

In a 2024 interview, the Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer shared that he was in a KISS cover band as a teenager and even had the opportunity to meet Paul Stanley backstage at a concert. Cameron added that he showed Stanley photos of him and his friends dressed as the KISS members, and several months later he received a cease and desist letter from the band's Aucoin management company.

Several decades later, Cameron has now received a letter from Aucoin's Roman Fernandez declaring that the cease and desist has been lifted.

"By the power vested in me (which is none), I hereby declare the matter regarding the cease and desist solved, and the pursuant order issued by Aucoin Management, Inc. null and void," the letter, which Cameron posted to Instagram, reads.

It adds, "Although you may want to check with Doc first," presumably referring to KISS' most current manager, Doc McGhee.

The letter also came with a set of Aucoin-related memorabilia.

"CASE CLOSED," Cameron writes in the post's caption. "Thank you so much Roman Fernandez for this incredibly thoughtful gift."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.